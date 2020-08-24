Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, patchy frost Sunday night

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with patchy frost Sunday night. Lows in the 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 51, Low: 31

Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow heaviest south. High: 40, Low: 27

Wednesday: Rain/snow showers. High: 43, Low: 29

Thursday: Plenty of sun. High: 54, Low: 41

Friday: More clouds. High: 60, Low: 44

Saturday: Rain likely. High: 53, Low: 43

Sunday: Dry, cool. High: 56, Low: 40

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Adam Toledo Peace March in Little Village expects thousands after teen killed by police | HAPPENING NOW
Mayor Lightfoot addresses resignation rumors
Girl, 7, killed, man in serious condition after shot on West Side
Person of interest in custody after 3 killed, at least 3 injured in Kenosha bar shooting, officials say
13 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 children among 4 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
Show More
Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead
Student killed at TN school fought with girlfriend before deadly police shooting, girl's mom says
An Oscars like no other: How this year's show will be different
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
Our Chicago: Protecting the environment and addressing climate change
More TOP STORIES News