Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, patchy frost Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with patchy frost Sunday night. Lows in the 30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 51, Low: 31
Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow heaviest south. High: 40, Low: 27
Wednesday: Rain/snow showers. High: 43, Low: 29
Thursday: Plenty of sun. High: 54, Low: 41
Friday: More clouds. High: 60, Low: 44
Saturday: Rain likely. High: 53, Low: 43
Sunday: Dry, cool. High: 56, Low: 40
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
Adam Toledo Peace March in Little Village expects thousands after teen killed by police | HAPPENING NOW
More TOP STORIES News