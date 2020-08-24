Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, scattered rain west

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with scattered rain mainly west of the city. Lows around 70.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 65

Sunday: Sunny, lower humidity. High: 88, Low: 67

Monday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 85, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 78, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny but heating up again. High: 90, Low: 72

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 92, Low: 68

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPD officer charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
Security guard shot, killed in Gary bank robbery
I-65 crash involving Greyhound bus, SUV leaves 2 dead, multiple injured
Geriatric Animal Care at Shedd Aquarium
Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening
Where you do and don't have to wear a mask in IL
Popular Chicago TikToker offering historic tours
Show More
New Trier HS student killed while walking on CTA tracks
IL reports 401 COVID cases, 22 deaths
Vanessa Guillen's fiance speaks out: 'They failed us since the beginning'
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News