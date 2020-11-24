Chicago Weather Radar: 1st measurable snow of season falling across area

Much of the snow is expected to melt after coming in contact with the ground. Some accumulation of about 1 inch of snow may be possible in the northern and western suburbs, where temperatures have fallen Tuesday morning.
Most areas should expect less than an inch of snow. As of 6:30 a.m., Homer Glen received 1.5 inches of snow. In the city, Midway received .4 inches of snow and O'Hare had .1 inches of snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area, including DeKalb, Kane, McHenry and Boone counties until 10 a.m.
WATCH: Chicago 7-day forecast
The snow is expected to continue to fall in the area until between 8 to 11 a.m., when it will transition to all rain. It is possible up to three inches of snow could accumulate in parts of the western suburbs.
RELATED: 4 winter storms that can bring heavy snow to Chicago
In western suburban Schaumburg, some of the snow was sticking to grassy areas and trees.
As of 6:34 a.m. at Chicago's airports, Midway is reporting delays of less than 15 minutes and seven cancellations. At O'Hare delays are also less than 15 minutes and there have been 26 cancellations.