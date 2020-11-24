Chicago Weather Radar: 1st measurable snow of season falling across area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8222397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The first measurable snow of the season fell in the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the first measurable snow of the season is falling on parts of the Chicago area Tuesday morning, which could make some roads slick for the morning commute.Much of the snow is expected to melt after coming in contact with the ground. Some accumulation of about 1 inch of snow may be possible in the northern and western suburbs, where temperatures have fallen Tuesday morning.Most areas should expect less than an inch of snow. As of 6:30 a.m., Homer Glen received 1.5 inches of snow. In the city, Midway received .4 inches of snow and O'Hare had .1 inches of snow.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area, including DeKalb, Kane, McHenry and Boone counties until 10 a.m.The snow is expected to continue to fall in the area until between 8 to 11 a.m., when it will transition to all rain. It is possible up to three inches of snow could accumulate in parts of the western suburbs.In western suburban Schaumburg, some of the snow was sticking to grassy areas and trees.As of 6:34 a.m. at Chicago's airports, Midway is reporting delays of less than 15 minutes and seven cancellations. At O'Hare delays are also less than 15 minutes and there have been 26 cancellations.