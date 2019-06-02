Chicago Weather: Severe storms Saturday brought hail, flooding

There were also reports of hail in Forest Park, Hometown, Antioch, LaGrange and Logan Sqaure with sizes ranging from roughly a ping pong ball to a penny.
The heavy rain caused flooding on some streets, including a viaduct at 64th Avenue and State Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
In west suburban Berwyn, ABC7 viewer Ashley Klinger witnessed quarter-sized hail.
The system has since moved out of the Chicago area, but temperatures have dropped into the 50s in the city.
ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz says Sunday will be sunny and cooler with below average highs in the 60s.
