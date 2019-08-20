Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch cancelled for parts of area

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by The National Weather Service, which was expected to last until 3 p.m. for Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana, has been cancelled.
Tuesday is an Accuweather Alert Day. There is a severe weather risk for the entire Chicago area, with a much greater chance for severe storms coming south of the city.
What is a severe thunderstorm?
Damaging winds are possible with the storms along with small hail and frequent lightning.
The storms are expected from 11 a.m. until around 3 p.m. before clearing out in the evening.