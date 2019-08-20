Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch cancelled for parts of area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Potentially severe storms are moving through parts of the Chicago area Tuesday.

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by The National Weather Service, which was expected to last until 3 p.m. for Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana, has been cancelled.

Tuesday is an Accuweather Alert Day. There is a severe weather risk for the entire Chicago area, with a much greater chance for severe storms coming south of the city.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
EMBED More News Videos

The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.



Damaging winds are possible with the storms along with small hail and frequent lightning.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

The storms are expected from 11 a.m. until around 3 p.m. before clearing out in the evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countykane countylake countymchenry countydekalb countygrundy countylivingston countylasalle countystormrain
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows Dolton officer in shootout with robbery suspects
Window washer dangling from River North high-rise rescued
Hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
9-year-old Mich. girl mauled to death by pit bulls
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
Don't wash raw poultry, USDA study
MetroSouth Medical Center to close in September
Show More
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
US airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend
Video: Calif. students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Back to school essentials for all ages
Wauconda couple claims they were unfairly arrested, assaulted by police on Mexican vacation
More TOP STORIES News