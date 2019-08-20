Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch cancelled for parts of area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Potentially severe storms are moving through parts of the Chicago area Tuesday.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by The National Weather Service, which was expected to last until 3 p.m. for Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana, has been cancelled.Tuesday is an Accuweather Alert Day. There is a severe weather risk for the entire Chicago area, with a much greater chance for severe storms coming south of the city.Damaging winds are possible with the storms along with small hail and frequent lightning.The storms are expected from 11 a.m. until around 3 p.m. before clearing out in the evening.