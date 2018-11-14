WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Snow coming Thursday

Snow is coming to the Chicago area Thursday morning.

Snow is coming to the Chicago area, starting Thursday morning.

About 1 to 3 inches is expected to fall between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. south of Interstate 80, while Chicago, Cook County and DuPage will get between a dusting and one inch starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A slushy accumulation is expected on the roads throughout the day. Significant icing or snow accumulation on the roads is not expected. However, there will be some slippery spots on the roads during the day tomorrow and into the evening commute.



Highest snow totals will be in southern suburbs and farther to the south.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are posted downstate and in parts of Indiana.

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Sunny and cold on Wednesday. Highs in low 30s.

