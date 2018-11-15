WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Snow creating slick roads for morning commute Thursday

Tracy Butler tracks the snow moving across the Chicago area Thursday.

Snow is making roads slippery for the morning commute Thursday, especially for areas south of Chicago and in northwest Indiana.

About 1 to 2 inches is expected to fall between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. south of Interstate 80, while Chicago, Cook County and DuPage will get between a dusting and one inch starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
A slushy accumulation is expected on the roads throughout the day. Significant icing or snow accumulation on the roads is not expected. However, there will be some slippery spots on the roads during the day Thursday and into the evening commute.

Highest snow totals will be in southern suburbs and farther to the south.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are posted downstate and in parts of Indiana.

Snow showers Thursday, mainly areas south of I-80 and in NW Indiana with some snow in the city. Highs in the mid-30s.

