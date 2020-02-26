Chicago Weather: Snow falls across area, creating slick roads

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5968747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A winter storm has created slick conditions across the Chicago area for the commute Wednesday morning.

ALERT: Lakeshore Flood Warning in Effect until 3p Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, the City is encouraging that residents who live within a 2-block radius of Lake Michigan please relocate their vehicles in order to avoid damage from lakeshore flood waters. @ChicagoDOT https://t.co/AkdLdYlULJ — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) February 25, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm has created slick conditions across the Chicago area Wednesday morning.A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties until noon. The advisory will remain in effect for Kankakee and all northwest Indiana until 6 p.m.The snow began falling Tuesday afternoon and will persist through the morning Wednesday.By 6:15 a.m., 1.4 inches of snow had fallen at O'Hare Airport and about 1.8 inches of snow had fallen at Midway Airport. In the suburbs,Lansing received 2.5 inches of snow, Downers Grove received 2.1 inches of snow, Northbrook received 2 inches of snow and Lowell, Ind. received 1.5 inches of snow.Most of the Chicago area will see 1-3 inches of snow, with areas to the south and Northwest Indiana seeing heavier amounts, possibly as much as four inches of snowis in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois until 3 p.m. Wednesday and Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.Tuesday afternoon 10-foot waves crashed onto the lakefront path at Fullerton. They look majestic and powerful, but they're also dangerous, which is why the Chicago Park District put up barriers closing the path at several spots along the lake.But many runners and cyclists simply ignore the barriers, and ABC7 saw a number of people simply jumping over and continuing down the path.The high waves are the product of high winds coming from the north and northeast, combined with near-record high lake levels. They're causing numerous problems, from eroding beaches, to damaging the cement and asphalt along the path, and will lead to a big repair bill come spring.Lake levels tend to rise and fall in cycles, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Lake Michigan reached its all-time high level of 583 feet in 1986. In January 2020 it was measured at 582 feet, and it typically rises in the spring and so will likely break the record.City, state and federal officials are working to get emergency funds to help pay for repairs to the path, and long-term solutions to strengthen the shoreline to help prevent further erosion.As a precaution, the city of Chicago is urging residents who live within a two-block radius of Lake Michigan to relocate their vehicles to avoid damage from Lake Michigan flood waters.