CHICAGO (WLS) --Snow is moving into the Chicago area on the heels of historic cold.
Temperatures dropped to -21 at O'Hare Airport, which set a record low for Jan. 31 in Chicago. The previous record low for Jan. 31 was -12, set in 1985. The all-time record low for any time in Chicago is -27.
Winds were not as strong as on Wednesday, but a Wind Chill Warning was in effect until noon Thursday with wind chills as low as -50. Temperatures in the suburbs got to as low as -32 in Sugar Grove, -28 in Barrington and -26 in Ottawa.
The lowest temp recorded Wednesday was -23 (and -49 wind chills) at O'Hare International Airport, breaking the record for Jan. 30. Wednesday's high of -10, which was recorded at midnight, is one degree shy of the all-time coldest high for the city. Temperatures are expected to remain below zero until Thursday evening.
Snow is expected to move into the area Thursday evening, and southern parts of the Chicago area could see up to 3 inches of snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. for DeKalb, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Livingston counties. The advisory will go into effect at 5 p.m. for Kane and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper and Newton counties in northwest Indiana.
The Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.
PUBLIC TRANSIT HAMPERED BY EXTREME COLD
The extreme cold had a major impact on public transit Wednesday and Thursday and despite officials hopes and best efforts, some services will not be fully back to normal for Friday's commute.
All Metra lines in service Thursday were operating on alternate schedules due to the extreme cold. Click here for the extreme weather alternate schedules for every Metra line and the most current alerts on delays. There will be no trains, inbound or outbound, after 10:40 p.m. Thursday due to Metra's Extreme Weather Schedule Modification.
Ten Metra lines - all those except for the Metra Electric Line and the South Shore Line - are expected to resume normal service Friday, Metra confirmed Thursday afternoon.
The Metra Electric Line and the South Shore Line were both suspended Wednesday. Both lines will remain suspended Friday due to damage to the overhead power system caused by a freight train derailment Wednesday night, officials said.
Metra Electric riders should consider alternate transportation including the Rock Island Line or the CTA. Visit Metra's website for more information about alternate travel options.
Officials hope to restore service to the South Shore Line between Millennium Station and Michigan City Carroll Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 2, though Saturday service is not a certainty at this time. More information about South Shore Line weekend service will be provided on Friday, according to a press release from the rail operator. Visit the South Shore Line's website for the latest information.
Amtrak resumed some long-distance train service to and from Chicago Thursday, but short-distance service remained suspended.
The CTA was under an Extreme Cold Weather Advisory on Thursday, which means riders should expect delays on rapid transit from mechanical problems on equipment and weather-related signal and switching issues.
Pace, which provides bus service to people with disabilities, canceled their subscription rides -- regularly scheduled pickups and drop offs for appointments. Riders who must travel should call Pace to reschedule their appointments for Wednesday and Thursday. Riders should also double check that their destinations are open in the extreme weather.
In Chicago, Lyft is offering free rides to warming centers using the code CHIJAYDEN19, up to $25 per ride, through Friday.
FLIGHTS CANCELED AT CHICAGO AIRPORTS
Air travel was also impacted by the extreme cold.
More than 1,700 flights were canceled at Chicago's airports Thursday. As of 4 p.m., 1,487 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 258 flights canceled at Midway.
American Airlines said they are experiencing some refueling issues and other airlines may be reporting issues as well.
"It's going to be a challenging day at ORD today with the extreme temperatures," a spokesperson for American Airlines said. "Our teams are doing the best they can to get our customers accommodated as safely and quickly as possible."
THOUSANDS LOSE POWER, HEAT IN EXTREME COLD; SHELTERS RISE TO MEET INCREASED NEED
Thousands were without power on Wednesday. ComEd said power had been restored to approximately 60,000 customers Wednesday.
Customers can text OUT to 26633 or call 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661) to report an outage. Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).
Chicago will offer five warming buses to offer people cover from the weather. Outreach workers were working around the clock to connect homeless residents with shelter.
More than 270 warming centers are available throughout the city in every neighborhood. You can find them at libraries, park houses, community centers, police stations and churches.
Contact 311 for immediate assistance. The city says no one in need of shelter or help will be turned away.
COLD WEATHER TIPS
The dangerous deep freeze can also make it difficult to keep your home warm. To avoid a loss in heat experts recommend replacing your furnace filter and keeping vents clear. Also lower blinds and close drapes.
Before going to bed, raise your thermostat a few degrees to help offset the inevitable loss of heat. If you have a high-efficiency furnace, clear the intake and exhaust of snow and ice, which could pose a carbon monoxide danger.
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
To keep your pipes from freezing, experts say to trickle your faucets. If they still freeze, never thaw pipes with an open flame. Use a hairdryer instead.
If you'll be out driving during the deep freeze, experts say to make sure your vehicle is ready for it.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has increased its highway patrols to help drivers in distress. IDOT Minutemen patrolmen are driving the expressways, especially overnight, to assist any driver in trouble or who may be stranded.
IDOT is also deploying a warming van to respond to people in need.
"It's very important that people stay in their vehicles. We don't want people exiting their vehicles in traffic and especially in conditions like this," said Guy Tridgell, IDOT spokesman.
The Illinois Tollway is also ready for the cold, and is reminding drivers that all oases are open 24 hours and can serve as warming centers.
If you must drive Wednesday and Thursday, be prepared: make sure your tires have enough air, and check your battery and alternator, and make sure you have some blankets and water in your car.