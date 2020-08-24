Weather

Chicago Weather: Storms give way to sun Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms early, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Showers and storms early. High: 57, Low: 34

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 30

Saturday: Sunny, near 40 by the lake. High: 49, Low: 34

Sunday: Cloudy with mix late. High: 43, Low: 30

Monday: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 36, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 40, Low: 32

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix late. High: 42, Low: 33

