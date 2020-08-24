Chicago Weather: Storms give way to sun Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms early, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Showers and storms early. High: 57, Low: 34Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 30: Sunny, near 40 by the lake. High: 49, Low: 34: Cloudy with mix late. High: 43, Low: 30: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 36, Low: 30: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 40, Low: 32: Cloudy with mix late. High: 42, Low: 33