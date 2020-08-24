Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, chilly Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and chilly Saturday. Highs around 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler. High: 40, Low: 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries. High: 39, Low: 28

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 42, Low: 30

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. High: 45, Low: 33

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild, breezy. High: 48, Low: 38

Thursday: Very nice. High: 49, Low: 36

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 46, Low: 35


