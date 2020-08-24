Chicago Weather: Sunny, lake breeze Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny with a breeze off Lake Michigan Friday. Highs in the upper 50s, but cooler by the lake.
Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 31
Saturday: Sunny, near 40 by the lake. High: 56, Low: 38
Sunday: Cloudy with mix late. High: 43, Low: 30
Monday: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 38, Low: 31
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 46, Low: 36
Wednesday: Cloudy with mix late. High: 46, Low: 28
Thursday: Sunny and breeze. High: 36, Low: 22
