Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly milder Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and slightly milder Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 68, Low: 46

Friday: Sunny, then clouds increase. High: 70, Low: 49

Saturday: Partly cloudy, stray showers. High: 68, Low: 50

Sunday: Showers late. High: 70, Low: 51

Monday: Rain, thunder. High: 69, Low: 54

Tuesday: A few storms. High: 68, Low: 53

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 59

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
