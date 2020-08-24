Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly milder Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and slightly milder Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 68, Low: 46
Friday: Sunny, then clouds increase. High: 70, Low: 49
Saturday: Partly cloudy, stray showers. High: 68, Low: 50
Sunday: Showers late. High: 70, Low: 51
Monday: Rain, thunder. High: 69, Low: 54
Tuesday: A few storms. High: 68, Low: 53
Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 59
