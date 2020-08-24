Chicago Weather: Thaw continues Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bit cloudier Wednesday, but the thaw continues. Highs in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: More cloudy, thaw continues. High: 43, Low: 19: Slightly colder, sunny. High: 38, Low: 20: Sunny, still dry, mild. High: 43, Low: 33: Like spring. High: 48, Low: 30: Cloudier, still mild. High: 44, Low: 26: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 40, Low: 24: Warmest day so far this year, sunny. High: 51, Low: 34