Chicago Weather: Thunderstorm in spots, partly cloudy, humid

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thunderstorm in spots, partly cloudy and humid Tuesday night. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Humid with isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 66

Thursday: Humid with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 68

Saturday Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 90, Low: 68

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High: 90, Low: 65

Monday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 63

Tuesday: Nice. High: 83, Low: 63

