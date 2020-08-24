Weather

Chicago Weather: Variably cloudy, cold Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Variably cloudy, cold Sunday night. Lows in the high-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Monday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 48, Low: 37

Tuesday: Rainy but warming some. High: 54, Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. High: 62, Low: 52

Thursday: Showers likely. High: 76, Low: 62

Friday: mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 74, Low: 42

Saturday: Chilly with showers. High: 47, Low: 36

Sunday: Cold and wet. High: 49, Low: 37



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker says Trump is partly to blame for IL COVID-19 spike
Baby of pregnant woman killed in Jeffery Manor shooting dies: CPD
$15K reward offered in teen's Brighton Park shooting death
Aspiring teacher, 22, killed in Humboldt Park shooting
Damage from August derecho wind storm total $7.5B: report
Englewood street named after local soldier killed in Kenya
IL reports 4,245 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths
Show More
Hamburger Mary's to close its doors after 15 years
Rapper Fetty Wap's brother shot and killed in New Jersey
Vote 2020: Election Info for Illinois, Indiana Voting
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
High school senior admits to sexual assault of girl during online learning: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News