Chicago Bears' new stadium proposal for lakefront, domed facility faces major hurdles in Springfield

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears announced ambitious plans for a new, domed lakefront stadium yesterday, but it's far from a done deal. The request for taxpayer money, among other aspects, faces plenty of opposition.

Illinois Governor Pritzker said Wednesday and reiterated Thursday that he is not willing to use public money to help the team build a new stadium.

"I'm skeptical of the proposal that was put forward and I'm even more skeptical of the ability to get enough votes for it in the General Assembly," Pritzker said Thursday.

The team and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the $4.6 billion proposal together.

"I've never seen a major project from the city in which the governor and the two legislative leaders both come out of the gate saying, we're not really interested in this," said David Greising of the Better Government Association.

The Bears' and Johnson's biggest hurdle is convincing lawmakers, during an election year, to pony up money to help pay for the stadium. On top of that, Bears President Kevin warren wants Springfield to move fast, but there is only a month left of the current legislative session.

"You would need an on-ramp to talk about this; at least a year coalescing your votes and working it out," said Thom Serafin of Serafin & Associates.

"And this is for a mayor who does not have a strong connection to Springfield yet," Greising noted. "He does not have a strong working relationship with the governor."

The other hurdle the Bears face is the group Friends of the Park.

One of the group's goals is to protect the free and open lakefront. Years ago it successfully stopped filmmaker George Lucas from building a museum.

The Bears also face competition from the White Sox and Chicago Red Stars, both of which are looking for new stadiums.

"The proposal that was put forward didn't include them and takes all the money that is available and more just for the Bears," Pritzker said.

If the mayor, the Bears and their team of lobbyists fail to convince Springfield in a timely fashion, they always have the option to go back to Arlington Heights and ask for a better deal.