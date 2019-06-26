Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms roll through area Tuesday afternoon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

@weatherchannel want some pics and videos of the 85 degree hail in Chicago??? pic.twitter.com/xpHztlEHtD — Tori June (@tolsn22) June 25, 2019

There is currently an ice storm with hail happening in chicago! #climatechange pic.twitter.com/Wh4gEjafNb — Stella Garber (@startupstella) June 25, 2019

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fast moving storms caused bouts of heavy rain and hail in the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening.The storms had moved well past South Bend to the southeast by 8 p.m. and no more rain was expected until the overnight hours. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight in the Chicago area, but no severe weather is expected.More than 40 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and six were canceled at Midway International Airport due to the weather, the Chicago Department of Aviation said. The FAA reported an average delay of 1 hour and 13 minutes at O'Hare.The storms dumped heavy rain in short bursts, followed bySocial media users shared video of hail pelting the Lincoln Park neighborhood as the storms blew through Tuesday afternoon.