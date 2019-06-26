Weather

Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms roll through area Tuesday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fast moving storms caused bouts of heavy rain and hail in the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast



The storms had moved well past South Bend to the southeast by 8 p.m. and no more rain was expected until the overnight hours. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight in the Chicago area, but no severe weather is expected.

More than 40 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and six were canceled at Midway International Airport due to the weather, the Chicago Department of Aviation said. The FAA reported an average delay of 1 hour and 13 minutes at O'Hare.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
EMBED More News Videos

The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.



The storms dumped heavy rain in short bursts, followed by

Social media users shared video of hail pelting the Lincoln Park neighborhood as the storms blew through Tuesday afternoon.




Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countykane countylake countymchenry countydekalb countythunderstormstormweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of toddler beaten to death sues Omni Youth Services, case worker
Girl,15, wounded in South Chicago shooting
WATCH: Orlando officer pulls over adorable 10-month-old daughter
Illinois marijuana law signed by Pritzker, takes effect January 1, 2020
U of I killer Brendt Christensen would join exclusive federal death penalty fraternity
Boy, 13, shot, caught in crossfire in Roseland
Boy gets custom Gritty prosthetic leg, surprise visit from mascot
Show More
Robert Mueller to testify publicly on July 17 following a subpoena
FTC crackdown targets operations responsible for robocalls
Wicker Park church's pride, transgender flags vandalized in possible hate crime
VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver hits man on Divvy bike, police say
Substitute teacher fired for filming porn in classroom: School
More TOP STORIES News