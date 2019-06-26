Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms roll through area Tuesday afternoon

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
The storms had moved well past South Bend to the southeast by 8 p.m. and no more rain was expected until the overnight hours. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight in the Chicago area, but no severe weather is expected.
More than 40 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and six were canceled at Midway International Airport due to the weather, the Chicago Department of Aviation said. The FAA reported an average delay of 1 hour and 13 minutes at O'Hare.
The storms dumped heavy rain in short bursts, followed by
Social media users shared video of hail pelting the Lincoln Park neighborhood as the storms blew through Tuesday afternoon.
@weatherchannel want some pics and videos of the 85 degree hail in Chicago??? pic.twitter.com/xpHztlEHtD— Tori June (@tolsn22) June 25, 2019
There is currently an ice storm with hail happening in chicago! #climatechange pic.twitter.com/Wh4gEjafNb— Stella Garber (@startupstella) June 25, 2019
