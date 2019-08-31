accuweather

Hurricane Dorian preparation: Foods to stock up on before a storm hits

Making sure you have enough food before a hurricane hits your area is one of the most important things to do. AccuWeather recommends stocking up on the following items:

  • Non-perishable foods like ready-to-eat canned meat, fruits, and vegetables and canned juices can provide essential nutrients.
  • Vitamins will help replace nutrients you would have eaten on a normal diet.
  • Be sure to have samples like sugar, salt, pepper and spices. A basic supply of seasoning and sweeteners will improve the flavor of both fresh and packaged food.
  • High-energy foods like nuts and trail mix are healthy and convenient for snacking. Get energy bars and granola bars, which are an excellent source of carbohydrates.
  • It's very important to have enough food for infants.
  • Comfort foods are good to have around when you're stuck indoors for a long period of time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane dorianfoodhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to prep an emergency evacuation bag
How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane
What to know about generators before a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
What you need to do to prepare for a hurricane
What to know about generators before a power outage
How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ComeEd crews head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian Landfall
Teen critically injured in Carol Stream crash, vehicle fire; 7 officers treated for smoke inhalation
Hurricane Dorian track poses major threat to Florida, now Category 4: LIVE RADAR
Police investigating report cat was beaten to death by children
Pritzker pardons veteran deported to Mexico, denied clemency by Rauner
CPD lays out Labor Day weekend plan amid end of summer celebrations
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and still cool Saturday
Show More
911 dispatcher's 'calloused and uncaring' response to drowning woman draws outrage
The Cooking Mom creates fun, easy school lunches
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Bleach thrown in eyes of man who responded to West Garfield Park home invasion
Scammers use mobile deposit technology to rip off businesses
More TOP STORIES News