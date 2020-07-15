Chicago Weather: Threats of flooding as severe storms move through Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rains, strong winds and hail moved the Chicago area Wednesday evening, leaving damage and threats of flooding.The National Weather Service has issued afor Livingston County until 10:15 p.m.The main threat of severe weather was reported along and south of Interstate 80, ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.Livingston County saw golf-ball sized hail Wednesday night, and widespread wind damage was reported around Chatsworth. A number of large trees were toppled, along with utility poles and power lines.ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry described heavy rain as the biggest threat Wednesday evening, with some areas expecting between 1-3 inches. The heaviest rain will come by 10 p.m., and is expected to taper off overnight.In Chicago, drizzle and light rain moved over the city.