Chicago Weather: Threats of flooding as severe storms move through Chicago area

By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rains, strong winds and hail moved the Chicago area Wednesday evening, leaving damage and threats of flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Livingston County until 10:15 p.m.

The main threat of severe weather was reported along and south of Interstate 80, ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

Livingston County saw golf-ball sized hail Wednesday night, and widespread wind damage was reported around Chatsworth. A number of large trees were toppled, along with utility poles and power lines.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry described heavy rain as the biggest threat Wednesday evening, with some areas expecting between 1-3 inches. The heaviest rain will come by 10 p.m., and is expected to taper off overnight.

In Chicago, drizzle and light rain moved over the city.
