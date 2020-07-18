Lake Michigan is warmer than it's ever been this early in the summer, at record-high levels

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lake Michigan is warmer than it's ever been this early in the summer.

A hot June and a hot start to July have warmed the lake.

The average Lake Michigan water temperature on July 8, 2020 was 75.1 degrees. That's 11 degrees warmer than average.

It is also the warmest the water has ever been this early in the summer.

All of the Great Lakes are seeing water temperatures well above average.

Not only is Lake Michigan warm, it's also at record-high levels. Lake Michigan is at the highest level ever in the month of July.

It is about 2 inches shy of the all-time record set in October 1986.

Records began in 1918.

The water level is forecast to remain steady through the summer unless there are several big rainstorms.
