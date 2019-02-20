LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Winter storm moves into area, bringing snow, ice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5146646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A winter storm moved into the Chicago area Wednesday, creating slick conditions for the morning commute.

Driving in snow and ice is tricky to master - but here are some tips that should help.

A winter storm has moved into the Chicago area with a mix of snow and ice, creating slick conditions for the morning commute Wednesday.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area. The advisory for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Lake (Ind.), Jasper and Newton counties in northwest Indiana will remain in effect until noon. For Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, the advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. For Boone and DeKalb counties, the advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m.Areas south of the city are expected get lesser amounts of snow, with areas north of the city getting about two inches of snow. Periods of snow will continue until about mid-morning, when it will transition to freezing rain and sleet before ending as light rain by 1-3 p.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 280 snow vehicles in response to the storm, focusing on main arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to residential streets if needed.At Chicago's airports, 259 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 98 flights at Midway have been canceled as of 8:20 a.m.