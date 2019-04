EMBED >More News Videos Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms are moving through the Chicago area Thursday morning and could make for a soggy morning commute.The storms entered the far southwest suburbs early Thursday and are expected to make it to the city between 5 and 6 a.m. The heaviest rain is expected to fall in the southern suburbs and northwest Indiana. and the storms could produce small hail.The rain is expected to last through the morning before becoming cloudy with spotty showers in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to drop and will most likely be steady in the 50s.