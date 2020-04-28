Weather

Chicago Weather: More rain on the way after strong storms move through city, suburbs

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rain is on the way after some strong and even severe storms moved through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.



Two rounds of storms brought heavy rain to much of the area. Hail was reported southwest of Chicago in Kendall County and some storms prompted severe warnings as they moved through LaSalle County.

While the severe threat has ended, don't put away your umbrella just yet. ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said a potent and slow-moving storm system will continue to impact the weather across the area into Thursday.

Periods of showers, cooler and windier weather can be expected, before conditions begin to quiet down and warm up again on Friday.

Northerly wind gusts Wednesday night into Thursday could get up to around 40 mph over southern Lake Michigan, Scott said.

Winds of this magnitude could build waves in excess of 10 feet across portions of the southern Lake Michigan shores, thus increasing the threat for more notable lakeshore flooding and beach erosion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-high COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois in last 24 hours
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
Cook County deputy locked in 'brutal' battle with coronavirus
COPA releases videos of CTA Red Line police shooting
New questions about how many Illinois state prison inmates are being released due to COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain Wednesday
Show More
How to wear a face mask correctly
Aurora announces $1.4M loan program to help small businesses
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Sending a virtual hug to the Class of 2020 through 'adoption'
More TOP STORIES News