Chicago Weather: More rain on the way after strong storms move through city, suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rain is on the way after some strong and even severe storms moved through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening.Two rounds of storms brought heavy rain to much of the area. Hail was reported southwest of Chicago in Kendall County and some storms prompted severe warnings as they moved through LaSalle County.While the severe threat has ended, don't put away your umbrella just yet. ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said a potent and slow-moving storm system will continue to impact the weather across the area into Thursday.Periods of showers, cooler and windier weather can be expected, before conditions begin to quiet down and warm up again on Friday.Northerly wind gusts Wednesday night into Thursday could get up to around 40 mph over southern Lake Michigan, Scott said.Winds of this magnitude could build waves in excess of 10 feet across portions of the southern Lake Michigan shores, thus increasing the threat for more notable lakeshore flooding and beach erosion.