Coldest day in Chicago history: Looking back 35 years when temperatures dropped to -27 degrees

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.
The Polar Vortex of 2019 was a close record breaker when an arctic chill dropped temperatures to -23 and -21 degrees for two days in a row on January 30 and 31, causing the city to ice over.
But it was 35 years ago on January 20, 1985 when Chicago marked its coldest day ever! The Chicago River steamed and cars frozen in place when temperatures throughout the city reached as low as 27 below zero.
