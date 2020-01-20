cold

Coldest day in Chicago history: Looking back 35 years when temperatures dropped to -27 degrees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has seen some cold days, but not quite as cold as it was in 1985.

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

RELATED: What is a polar vortex
EMBED More News Videos

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.



The Polar Vortex of 2019 was a close record breaker when an arctic chill dropped temperatures to -23 and -21 degrees for two days in a row on January 30 and 31, causing the city to ice over.

Tips to help beat the 'winter blues'
EMBED More News Videos

Beat the "winter blues" with these tips from Mayo Clinic.



But it was 35 years ago on January 20, 1985 when Chicago marked its coldest day ever! The Chicago River steamed and cars frozen in place when temperatures throughout the city reached as low as 27 below zero.

RELATED: Flashback: Massive blizzard took over Chicago area in 1979
EMBED More News Videos

More than 21 inches of snow was dumped in Illinois and northwest Indiana over a two-day period.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagocoldwinter stormpolar vortexfreeze
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLD
Lake effect snow possible as temps bring bitter cold, severe wind chill across area
Temps drop overnight, Wind Chill Advisory issued for some counties
LIVE: Winter storm to dump 1-5 inches of snow on Chicago area
LIVE: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet police officer charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
Martin Luther King's legacy honored at Rainbow PUSH Scholarship Breakfast
16 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden cable bill fees
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
4th grade CPS student wins speech contest on MLK's vision for America in 2020
Show More
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
Pro-gun rally by thousands in Virginia ends peacefully
News Fix: Celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow near the Lake Monday
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
More TOP STORIES News