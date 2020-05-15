Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods expressways, stranding cars; pours into basements

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Heavy rain continued into early Friday morning and led to problems on Chicago area expressways, with cars being stuck in high standing water. It also led to problems in residents' homes.O'Hare Airport recorded 3.52 inches of rain Thursday and 2.36 inches of rain were recorded at Midway Airport.The water finally receded Friday morning on the Edens Expressway in Lincolnwood, but several cars had gotten stuck in the water near Pratt Avenue. One family waited on top of their car until firefighters came to rescue them through their back window.Thunder and lightning flashed through the sky over the city as well. Even though people are encouraged not to drive through standing water, several cars were seen driving through flooded viaducts near Lake Shore Drive.On the South Side, firefighters helped a man when his car got stuck in all that water because the rain was coming down so fast.The rain was expected to come to a stop Friday before more rain is predicted for the weekend.A Park Ridge neighborhood was underwater, too, Friday. When it receded, residents were left drying out their basements.Andrew Erickson spent the night pumping water out from his basement. He watched it fill quickly as heavy storms rolled though just after 12:30 a.m."This time we ended up having about 18 inches of water, just frustration for the most part," he said.Erickson lives on North Lincoln Avenue in Park Ridge. It was obvious how bad the flooding was there. Multiple homeowners, like Keith Klein, were also dealing with at least a foot of water in the basement, and this isn't the first time this has happened."Over 30 years and four floods, I ain't got nothing that's damaged no more because it's all gone because I had to throw it away," Klein said.Suburban neighborhoods dried out quickly, but homeowners were stuck with damage and cleanup."We'll live. Things can be replaced. Family is safe and that's all that matters to me," Erickson said.