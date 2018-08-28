WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Storms bring heavy rain, lightning throughout Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Strong storms brought heavy downpours and lots of lightning as they moved through the Chicago area Tuesday night. The rain will persist through the early morning hours.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for a number of counties.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, La Salle, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 12 a.m.

The storms are expected to last through the night and into the overnight hours, potentially impacting the early hours of the morning commute.

The sudden and heavy downpours are bringing the potential for flooding, including flash flooding, and are causing very poor visibility on roads. Drivers should take extra caution.

Standing water is already being reported on local roads in the western suburbs.

The weather had an effect on Chicago's airports. As of 5:45 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported 336 canceled flights and delays averaging 47 minutes while Midway International Airport reported 55 canceled flights and delays averaging less than 15 minutes.

ABC7 Accuweather Forecast
Strong to severe storms Tuesday evening and overnight with the threat of heavy rain. Lows in the mid-60s to low-70s.
