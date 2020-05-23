Weather

Chicago Weather: Significant risk of severe weather in area, including severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a significant risk of severe weather in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, including possible thunderstorms, hail and even tornadoes.

Chicago's western suburbs have the highest risk, but there is also some risk in the city, ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra said. The worst storms should roll through the area from 2 to 6 p.m.

Our AccuWeather meteorologists expect scattered and severe thunderstorms, some with tornadoes, will cross parts of eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from midday Saturday through the afternoon.

RELATED: Get the latest AccuWeather reports from ABC 7 Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Thunderstorms with very large hail and severe wind will affect parts of the northern and southern Great Plains.

Saturday's projected severe weather comes after much of the area saw significant flooding last weekend.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: High water levels continue to plague Willis Tower; close roads in city, suburbs

That flooding was pervasive, shutting off power at Chicago's Willis Tower and causing suburban residents to dry out their basements.

WATCH: Suburban residents waiting for flood waters to recede
EMBED More News Videos

Unfortunately for homeowners like Phillip Barnes, water levels aren't expected to go down until the weekend.



Chicago has seen 8.3 inches of rain so far in May, breaking the May record set last year of 8.25 inches of rain.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagocook countydupage countylasalle countylake countymchenry countykane countyhailfloodingwillis towerraintornadosevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
2 fall from Highland Park bluff onto beach below
Car hits CTA bus after shots fired in Woodlawn: CPD
Churches can hold services under new guidelines in Phase 3, Pritzker says
Elderly Englewood man without running water during COVID-19
Naperville couple married 70 years dies from COVID-19, days apart
1 dead in fire at Wicker Park coach house: CPD
Show More
Massive fire burns at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf
How to suck an egg into a bottle using air pressure
Hecky Powell, founder of Evanston's Hecky's Barbecue, dies from COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chance of storms Saturday
Asian Influences: Standing Strong
More TOP STORIES News