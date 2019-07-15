Weather

Beachgoers form human chain to rescue swimmer from rip currents at Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Millions of people along the Gulf Coast are dealing with the aftermath as Tropical Storm Barry made landfall this weekend.

The video above shows beachgoers forming a human chain to rescue a swimmer from rip currents at Panama City Beach, Fla. on Sunday.

Reports say coastal Alabama and Florida began flying double red flags as the storm approached, warning beachgoers that the water was off limits.

After briefly becoming a Category 1 hurricane, the system weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall near Intracoastal City, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, the National Hurricane Center said.

Reports say there were about 40 water rescues performed in Panama City Beach on Sunday due to the extremely strong currents.

According to reports, one person died after getting stuck in a rip current at Panama City Beach over the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
