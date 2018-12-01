VIDEOS: Tornadoes reported in southern Illinois

@VORTEXJeff check out this tornado in Butler, IL just now!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kvKBSTyXoL — Hannah Fogle (@hannahfoges_tbh) December 1, 2018

Tornadoes were reported Saturday afternoon in southern Illinois.A Tornado Watch was in effect until 7 p.m. for areas from Peoria to Champaign and southward. A Tornado Warning was in effect for DeWitt and McLean counties until 7:15 p.m.Social media users posted tornado videos from Litchfield and Butler. The severe weather hit the area in the late afternoon and early evening.None of the severe storms are expected to reach the Chicago area, but showers and storms will move in Saturday night.In Christian County, emergency management officials said authorities were responding to reports in Taylorville of multiple people trapped due to storm damage.Taylorville is about three hours and 15 minutes from Chicago.No fatalities or life-threatening injuries were immediately reported.