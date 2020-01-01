WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Weather
Weather Sketchers for week of December 23
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WLS
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
weather sketchers
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
Weed Legalization Guide
Here's where to buy legal weed in Illinois on January 1
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Chicago murder rate declines 13% in 2019 from previous year, police say
Show More
Woman wounded inside West Side home in 1st Chicago shooting in 2020
CPD squad car hit by gunfire in Lawndale
Pregnant woman beaten, robbed on CTA train
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breeze on New Year's Day
Suspect sought in 3 Hammond home invasions
More TOP STORIES News