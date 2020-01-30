WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Weather
Weather Sketchers for week of January 20
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
1 / 10
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WLS
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
weather sketchers
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in 2017 murder of Diamond Turner
Robbers kidnap victim leaving Fulton River District bar, police say
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
Thousands stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Wounded CPD sergeant recovering after witnessing shooting, helping catch suspect
Impeachment trial: Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
Facebook to pay $550M over Illinois privacy class action suit
Show More
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy but dry Thursday
Powerball Results: 1 ticket nets $394M jackpot
Coronavirus exposure in Chicago case under investigation by DuPage Co. officials
More TOP STORIES News