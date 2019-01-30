Here is a list of what is open and closed during the Chicago area's deep freeze on Wednesday and Thursday.
RELATED: Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold
GOVERNMENT SERVICES
-U. S. Postal Service suspends delivery for Wednesday for the following 3-digit zip codes:
Indiana: 460-469, 472-475, 478, 479
Chicago: 606-608
Central Illinois: 601, 603 - 605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617
Michigan: 486-491, 493-499
- Courthouses in Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry and Will counties closed Wednesday and Thursday
--Illinois Secretary of State offices closed Wednesday
--Early voting in Chicago -- Loop Supersite for Chicago mayoral election closed Wednesday
RETAIL
Abt Electronics - All delivery and service calls canceled Wednesday and Thursday
Trader Joe's - some stores in Midwest closed or limited hours
TRANSIT
South Shore - Service suspended Wednesday and Thursday
Metra Electric - Service suspended Wednesday and Thursday
ENTERTAINMENT
"Disney on Ice" at United Center - Wednesday night and 10:30 a.m. Thursday performance cancelled
"Hamilton" - Wednesday performances cancelled
Kacey Musgraves at Chicago Theatre - Thursday show rescheduled for 8 p.m. March 25
Lincoln Park Zoo -- Closed Wednesday and Thursday for the safety of animals and visitors
Navy Pier - Closed Wednesday. Select attractions closed on Thursday
Shedd Aquarium - Closed Wednesday
Museum of Science & Industry - Closed Wednesday
Brookfield Zoo - Closed Wednesday and Thursday
Block 37 - Some retails closed
UNIVERSITIES
Northwestern University - Classes closed until noon Thursday.
University of Chicago -- Classes canceled Wednesday
Loyola University - Classes canceled until noon Thursday
DePaul University - Classes canceled through Thursday
Columbia College - Classes canceled Wednesday and Thursday
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
WEATHER
More Weather
Top Stories