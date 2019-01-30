What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze

Here is a list of what is open and closed during the Chicago area's deep freeze on Wednesday and Thursday.-U. S. Postal Service suspends delivery for Wednesday for the following 3-digit zip codes:Indiana: 460-469, 472-475, 478, 479Chicago: 606-608Central Illinois: 601, 603 - 605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617Michigan: 486-491, 493-499- Courthouses in Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry and Will counties closed Wednesday and Thursday--Illinois Secretary of State offices closed Wednesday--Early voting in Chicago -- Loop Supersite for Chicago mayoral election closed WednesdayAbt Electronics - All delivery and service calls canceled Wednesday and ThursdayTrader Joe's - some stores in Midwest closed or limited hoursSouth Shore - Service suspended Wednesday and ThursdayMetra Electric - Service suspended Wednesday and Thursday"Disney on Ice" at United Center - Wednesday night and 10:30 a.m. Thursday performance cancelled"Hamilton" - Wednesday performances cancelledKacey Musgraves at Chicago Theatre - Thursday show rescheduled for 8 p.m. March 25Lincoln Park Zoo -- Closed Wednesday and Thursday for the safety of animals and visitorsNavy Pier - Closed Wednesday. Select attractions closed on ThursdayShedd Aquarium - Closed WednesdayMuseum of Science & Industry - Closed WednesdayBrookfield Zoo - Closed Wednesday and ThursdayBlock 37 - Some retails closedNorthwestern University - Classes closed until noon Thursday.University of Chicago -- Classes canceled WednesdayLoyola University - Classes canceled until noon ThursdayDePaul University - Classes canceled through ThursdayColumbia College - Classes canceled Wednesday and Thursday