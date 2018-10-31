Fall colors are approaching peak across much of the Chicago area and northern Illinois. The ABC7 Drone Cam captured vivid colors this week in north suburban Lindenhurst, the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe and near Soldier Field in Chicago.Near the lake, the fall foliage won't hit its pinnacle for about another week. That's because the warm waters of the lake keep temperatures a little bit warmer at night.The wet weather we had much of the summer actually has slightly diminished some of the most vivid colors, but all in all, there is still a lot of vibrant fall foliage.Unfortunately, sunshine will be somewhat limited the next few days, but at least it will be dry the vast majority of the time.