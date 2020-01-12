Winter storm causes flooding, high waves across Chicago area; flight delays at O'Hare, Midway airports

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5839572" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Much of Elliott Park in Evanston is underwater after heavy rains driven by strong wind gusts flooded the area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain, dangerous ice, high winds and snow hit Chicago and its suburbs as a powerful winter storm moved through the area Saturday.The storm cancelled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports as the storm knocked trees and power lines down.Steady rain throughout the day transitioned to snow throughout the night, with 2.1 inches recorded by midnight at O'Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.There's also construction happening at both Chicago airports. Travelers should expect delays and possibly cancellations through Sunday.There are currently 91 flight cancellations at O'Hare and two at Midway. Delays for both airports were currently less than 15 minutes.Wind gusts of more than 55 mph were reported Saturday and waves as high as 20 feet ravaged the shoreline, rendering beaches in the area impassable and sending water over break walls, flooding parking lots and closing lakefront trails.The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake and LaSalle counties from Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 3 a.m.A Winter Storm Warning was issued for DeKalb, McHenry, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee counties from Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m.A flood watch was also issued overnight Saturday for DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake County in Indiana and Porter counties.Lake Michigan water levels have been high all year and have caused stretches of the pedestrian and bike trails, Lake Shore Drive and South Shore Drive had to be shut down because of the flooding.Video showed most of Elliott Park in Evanston was underwater after heavy rains driven by strong wind gusts flooded the area.The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed over 200 snow vehicles to spread salt over "arterial routes" and Lake Shore Drive before turning their attention residential streets, the agency said.Drivers were advised to use caution, the weather service said, as blowing and accumulating snow was expected to cause reduced visibility on the region's roadways.Cook County officials urged residents to be cautious during the storm by steering clear of flooded roadways, bringing loose items indoors and avoiding the Lake Michigan shoreline.