Rain will turn to snow Sunday in the Chicago area with several inches of accumulation expected.A winter storm is headed to the Chicago area late Sunday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning for Cook, DuPage and Lake counties has been extended through 9 a.m. Monday morning.A Winter Storm Warning is also currently in effect for Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois until Monday at 6 a.m.The timing of the storm could cause a nightmare for travelers trying to get home later today.As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 189 flights were canceled at O'Hare airport and 16 flights were canceled at Midway.Airlines are advising travelers to check on their flights before heading to the airport. Many airlines are also waiving fees for flight changes.Both Chicago airports will be swamped with holiday travelers trying to get home.Just in Chicago, about 260,000 passengers will make their way thru O'Hare, and 90,000 thru Midway.AAA predicts over 54 million Americans traveled this year for Thanksgiving, an increase from last year.In Illinois, 2.5 million people are driving and hundreds of thousands are flying.The biggest concern passengers need to worry about is this impending storm.It will start as rain then change to snow, with some areas seeing 8 inches of snow or more. It won't be over until the overnight hours which could mean a lot of delays and cancelations.If you are driving, leave a little early and try and get ahead of the storm.The heaviest snow is expected from DeKalb County north and east into Lake County, with snowfall between 10 and 12 inches possible. Between four and six inches of snow are likely downtown by Sunday night.A lakeshore flood warning has also been issued for Cook, Lake and Porter Counties from 9 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday due to elevated water levels and high winds.Messy weather expected on Sunday in the Chicago area and much of the Midwest. A strong low pressure system will move out of Missouri Sunday morning. The track of the low pressure system is still uncertain, but there will likely be a swath of heavy snow from this system.Rain will spread into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Sunday morning. Rain will transition to snow from west to east sometime during the afternoon or evening on Sunday. How early that changeover occurs will determine how much snow we see. Could be very little or a heavy snow.Rain will change to snow from far west toward city during the afternoon. When this changeover occurs is uncertain and may not happen until Sunday evening or even night in some areas. Temps in the 30s. Combined with winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour, dangerous travel conditions are expected.Rain will change to snow for all areas where it has yet to do so. Accumulating snow is likely for most areas during this time frame. How much? Depends on the changeover time. Temps falling into the 20s.Temps in the 20s. Messy morning commute with some snow still falling and slick spots on roads from snow during the overnight hours.On the map below the area that is shaded in dark blue could see totals greater than 4"+. If the heavy band of snow shifts south, parts of Northern Illinois could see that much, too.Snow totals could range from 1 - 8 inches across the area, depending on the storm's track.