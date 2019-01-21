A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the Chicago area on Tuesday, which could cause a messy evening commute.The advisory will go into effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday for LaSalle, Livingston, and DeKalb counties.The advisory was issued for Cook, DuPage, Grundy. The advisory starts at noon for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.Advisories will be in effect until 6 p.m.Snow and sleet are expected to fall mid-day throughout most of the Chicago area and then transition to freezing rain and the rain as temperatures.The transition will happen at between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the southern suburbs, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the city and to the north after that.