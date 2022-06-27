workplace shooting

WeatherTech shooting suspect held on $5M bond after 3 shot, 1 killed at Bolingbrook warehouse

Central Hightower, 37 of Plainfield, has been identified as the victim killed, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The man accused of shooting three co-workers and killing one of them at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook Saturday is being held on $5 million bond.

Charles McKnight, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to officials.

McKnight had been working with a temporary employment agency and had only been assigned to the WeatherTech facility since June 9.

Police said McKnight allegedly robbed some of his co-workers at gunpoint and when he was later confronted, he pulled out a gun and began firing.

Central Hightower, 37 from Plainfield, was killed. A 25-year-old man, who police say was one of the earlier robbery victims, is in critical condition. A third victim, a 43-year-old man, has been released from the hospital. All three were WeatherTech employees.
