BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The man accused of shooting three co-workers and killing one of them at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook Saturday is being held on $5 million bond.
Charles McKnight, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to officials.
McKnight had been working with a temporary employment agency and had only been assigned to the WeatherTech facility since June 9.
Police said McKnight allegedly robbed some of his co-workers at gunpoint and when he was later confronted, he pulled out a gun and began firing.
Central Hightower, 37 from Plainfield, was killed. A 25-year-old man, who police say was one of the earlier robbery victims, is in critical condition. A third victim, a 43-year-old man, has been released from the hospital. All three were WeatherTech employees.
WeatherTech shooting suspect held on $5M bond after 3 shot, 1 killed at Bolingbrook warehouse
Central Hightower, 37 of Plainfield, has been identified as the victim killed, police say
WORKPLACE SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More