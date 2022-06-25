Bolingbrook shooting: Suspect at large after 3 people shot at WeatherTech warehouse, police say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot at a south suburban WeatherTech warehouse early Saturday, authorities said.Bolingbrook officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1 WeatherTech Way at about 6:25 a.m., Media Captain Anthony Columbus said.The offender fled the building and is still at large, police said. Police did not provide information on the victims' conditions.There are multiple police units in the area for an ongoing investigation into the shooting.Police asked residents to avoid the area of Remington Boulevard and Woodcreek Drive.