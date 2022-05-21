Going to weddings this year? Check out these wedding guest budgeting tips

Build wedding guest expenses into your budget: Prepare for the costs upfront by putting money aside now.

Plan to spend a little more due to inflation but you can also save by reducing personal spending habits, such as shopping strategically and trimming discretionary spending. You can also cancel subscriptions you aren't using.

If your'e looking to save on a gift, check out the couple's registry early and find something for them you like within your budget. This way you can avoid the dilemma of how much cash to give.

Cash in travel miles, points or redeem credits: When booking wedding travel flights, hotels, or rental cars, don't forget about any miles or points you've earned, especially if you've been putting expenses on rewards credit cards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wedding bells are sounding for 2.5 million Americans this year.After two years of COVID-related cancellations and rebookings, couples are ready to tie the knot surrounded by their family and friends.However, being a wedding guest can be expensive when you add up travel, lodging, and getting a gift.About 4 in 10 Americans said they have skipped or considered skipping a wedding because they could not afford it.