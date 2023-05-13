How to avoid scams, unexpected fees when planning your wedding: Better Business Bureau

With wedding season in full swing, the Better Business Bureau is urging couples to be cautious when spending money on their big day.

The average cost for a wedding is about $28,000, according to the BBB.

BBB tips for shopping for wedding services:

Ask vendors for references: Don't rely on brochures or online reviews, which can be faked.

Watch for unexpected fees: Some caterers, hotels or reception venues try to charge extra for "plate-splitting," "cake-cutting" or "corkage" fees, especially if you bring in a cake or liquor purchased from another source. Ask whether any fees will be added to the cost per person, such as taxes and gratuities.

Dresses: that don't measure up. Brides have complained to BBB about bridal shops ordering the wrong sizes and colors of gowns, as well as dresses arriving too late for timely alterations. Make sure your order specifies new merchandise, sized to fit you and your bridesmaids. Remind the shop of your schedule in advance.

Wedding transportation problems: Get details in writing, including cancellation policies . Ask how the company handles problems if you aren't satisfied. Don't pay the entire amount in advance.

Musicians: Couples shouldn't rely on a website, demo tape or phone conversation when hiring a band or other music service. Find out where you can hear the musicians play before you hire them. Get a written commitment from the band or musician, including the amount of time they will play and costs to extend the time the night of the event.

Photographer issues: A common complaint is that the photographer a couple hired doesn't show up for the wedding or fails to deliver pictures until months after the wedding. Find out when and how pictures will be delivered.

Floral changes: Fresh flowers are a perishable commodity. Make sure there is a full understanding in writing on delivery time, and on how changes or any problems will be handled.

Bridal gown preservation: Check with a reputable cleaner on the cost of cleaning and storage for your gown.