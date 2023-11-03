'WeishFest' is a music festival at The Salt Shed in Chicago that honors Midlothian football star Andrew Weish, who died to colorectal cancer.

'WeishFest' music festival at The Salt Shed honors suburban football star who died to cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An annual music festival, held in honor of a young man who died to cancer, returns to Chicago to uplift others fighting their own battles.

Several years ago, 21-year-old Andrew Weishar, a football star from south suburban Midlothian, died of colorectal cancer.

"There's no pain like it," Andrew's father, Don Weishar, said. "There's nothing I've ever experienced that can even equate. It's hard to describe."

Before he passed, Andrew had one request. He wanted his family to pay forward the kindness they were shown during his cancer battle.

"He knew that it helped so much, and as he was passing, he wanted to make sure other families felt the same kind of love," Andrew's brother, Danny Weishar, said.

From that final wish, the Andrew Weishar Foundation was born.

"Andrew stood for something, lived for something and this is kind of a culmination of a life that I think he wanted to give back," Don said.

In the past 10 years, the foundation has gifted nearly $3 million in financial assistance to over 500 families going through the same battle.

They will host "WeishFest" Saturday night. It is their annual music festival, being held at the Salt Shed in Chicago, that aims to uplift those battling cancer.

"We are hoping around 2500 to 3000 people," Andrew's brother, Nic Weishar said. "Got a great lineup. Natasha Bedingfield, Randy Houser, Low Cash, the Plain White T's, a local Chicago favorite here."

Weishar family said the event is all about helping an underserved population in the cancer community.

"Adolescent and young adult cancer patients are really lonely," Don said. "You can imagine going through high school and having this diagnosis and being isolated from your friends, or being in college and having to quit and come home. It's a lot of social isolation. Causes like this, and like us, can give back to those folks and make them feel less alone."