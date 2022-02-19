scam

In latest Zelle scam, Wells Fargo customers lose thousands after fraudsters pose as bank employees

Scammers are taking advantage of the platform's instantaneous, irreversible transactions.
EMBED <>More Videos

Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scam

CONCORD, Calif. -- Amid the rise in popularity of quick-pay apps, scammers are also increasingly using digital payment platforms like Zelle to drain victims' bank accounts.

ABC Owned Television Stations first reported on widespread Zelle schemes involving Bank of America customers, but scammers are taking advantage of the platform's instantaneous, irreversible transactions -- and the federal government's ambiguous regulations -- to get more creative in their ploys.

In the latest development, fraudsters are now posing as Wells Fargo bank employees to solicit money.

Our sister station KGO-TV reported that Cynthia Marin of Concord, California, received a text asking if she had approved a Zelle transaction to "TRAVIS" for $3,500. She replied, "No."

Soon after, she received a call from a Wells Fargo number. This was likely an instance of spoofing, meaning the caller deliberately falsified the information transmitted to Marin's caller ID display.

VIDEO: Chase customer loses total of $7,000 in Zelle scam: Here's what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

Criminals are targeting other bank customers, in addition to Bank to America, tricking them into sending them money through Zelle.



Marin said the woman on the other line told her that someone was withdrawing money in her name, and she needed to quickly send funds back into her account through Zelle to stop it.

The scammer then instructed Marin to begin the transfer by typing her first and last name in the "Add Recipient" field and leaving the field for her email or phone number blank.

Once the transfer was processed, Marin received a notification from Zelle that "Cynthia Marin" was now a recipient. She also received text notifications that looked legitimate.

"CYNTHIA MARIN sent you $1,000.00 with Zelle. To accept your money, visit: https://enroll.zellepay.com. Reply STOP to end msgs or HELP for help," the text read.

The imposters, however, created a Zelle account in her name and used it to receive those funds.

When Marin checked her Wells Fargo account, only $6 was left.

"The money is gone. Gone. It just disappeared," she said.

"It's just scary. It's a scary feeling," she added.

VIDEO: School nurse falls victim to scam targeting Bank of America and Zelle customers
EMBED More News Videos

"You see that $3,500 and your heart just sinks." After being caught in a scam targeting Bank of America and Zelle users, one school nurse was tricked into transferring thousands of dollars to fraudsters.



Scammers also preyed on Kelly Reynolds, of San Jose, California, using a similar technique.

Reynolds told KGO-TV that the scammer not only spoofed the call but gave her the name of a real Wells Fargo bank officer.

The two victims said Wells Fargo did little to help protect their funds. Both filed claims, and both were rejected. Wells Fargo said their Zelle payments were "processed as requested" and therefore a refund would not be processed.

"They truly, truly did nothing," Reynolds said.

"Whether I have $1 in there, or I have a million dollars in there, I should be protected," Marin agreed.

VIDEO: San Francisco man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
EMBED More News Videos

Scammers are using the fear of rampant banking fraud to lure their victims. It cost one man half his life savings.



As reports of Zelle scams mushroomed in 2021, Bank of America and others initially refused to offer refunds, claiming that customers "authorized the transactions" and that Zelle was a "third-party app" with "no fraud protections." (Zelle is owned by Early Warning Services, LLC, a private financial services company owned by Bank of America, Truist, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.)

Bank of America had since refunded some customers after KGO-TV reported that the Federal Electronic Fund Transfer Act requires banks to refund consumers for fraudulent money transfers.

RELATED: Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers

And unlike credit cards, most quick-pay apps do not offer fraud protection.

"There's virtually no consumer protections on these Zelle transactions. So people started using them, the way you might use a credit card to say, buy tickets for a concert they saw on Craigslist. And that's a terrible idea because there's no way to get the money back," said cybersecurity expert Bob Sullivan.

Advocates say federal laws should protect consumers in these scams since they were tricked into giving away their funds and banks are supposed to protect their customers' accounts.

They want the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to crack down on banks for not refunding customers or putting more safeguards for Zelle transfers.

"It'll probably take banking regulators years to catch up with what's going on with Zelle," Sullivan said.

And while regulators play catch-up, Zelle continues to grow. Recently, the company reported that 1.8 billion payments were sent in 2021, a 49% increase from a year earlier.

Wells Fargo told KGO-TV that it investigates each individual fraud case. It's full statement is as follows:

It's disheartening that scammers are actively pursuing and defrauding victims, and we understand the frustration and anger expressed by victims. We don't want anyone to fall for a scam, and we want to make sure everyone is aware that criminals can spoof a caller ID number so it appears as if a call or text is from your bank. To be safe, don't respond. Reach out to your bank using legitimate sources, such as the number on the back of your debit card.

We are actively working to raise awareness of common scams and to remind customers that Zelle transfers are immediate, and should be treated just like cash. At the same time, we continue to update and strengthen our practices and procedures for combatting and helping prevent scams.

We also are committed to following all regulations governing transactions, including Regulation E. It is a priority for us and our industry.

  • When we're notified about a scam, we have a thorough investigative process to research the claim. After we complete our investigation, we report the findings to our customers directly.

  • Since Zelle is an immediate form of payment, recovering funds for scam victims typically isn't possible, yet we will work with other financial institutions and law enforcement in an effort to track down suspects and attempt to recover funds for our customers.

  • We are unable to discuss information regarding specific customers or our investigative process on claims that are filed, due to customer privacy and confidentiality.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabankchase bankscamsu.s. & worldscamfraudconsumerconsumer concernsbank of america
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Zelle scam: Who gets their money back and why?
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
Scams using quick-pay apps like Zelle suddenly surging this year
Victim of the Bank of America, Zelle scam? Here are your rights
SCAM
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
Online shopping complaints soaring on Facebook, Instagram: BBB
Crypto scams cost prospective investors thousands
Fake cryptocurrency business scams job seekers out of thousands
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Snow squall warnings issued for intense burst of heavy snow
Niles West students stage walkout after being called racial slurs
I-65 crashes leave Indiana drivers stranded for nearly 17 hours
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
Panel denies US skaters' appeal to get Olympic silver medals
Man charged in strangulation death of Forest View nursing student
Body of TV actress found days after she went missing in LA
Show More
Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit opens in Chicago next week
80% of car buyers now paying above suggested retail price
Modeling agent close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail
Family: Judge in Potter case swayed by 'white woman tears'
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News