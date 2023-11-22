West Chicago couple working to save backyard greenhouse after city threatens $20K fine

Jody and Dan Bovey are working to save their West Chicago, Illinois backyard greenhouse after the city threatened them with a $20K fine.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- People living in the western suburbs are fighting to save a backyard greenhouse.

It's at a home in West Chicago.

City leaders approved the plan originally, but say changes have been made.

The city posted a detailed explanation online Tuesday.

It was all designed to maximize sunlight and heat. It's a geodesic dome

And for longtime West Chicago residents Dan and Jody Bovey, it is a sanctuary right in their backyard to pursue their passion for growing plants.

"We love plants, gardening. We hope at some point to be inside and enjoy our plants," Jody Bovey said.

They said they spoke with city officials and got a permit, and built the structure according to the plans.

But city officials disagreed.

They recently posted an order keeping them from doing any more work on the structure. They have taken the Boveys to court several times.

"It really just feels like a personal thing. It's just one thing after another, and every time we submit to their new requirements they change and ask for more," Dan Bovey said.

Numerous friends and neighbors are supporting the greenhouse, posting signs in their yards, appearing at City Council and signing a petition that now has 800 signatures, asking the city to allow the greenhouse.

"It seems like the Boveys have done everything they can to comply with the city, and the city keeps moving the goal posts on them," supporter Rebecca Holmes said.

John Maguire agreed.

"I think it's absolutely, plainly ridiculous. It's been blown beyond proportion," Maguire said.

West Chicago's city administrator said the finished greenhouse has some 20 variations from the original plans the couple submitted.

He said, "The City is simply requiring that the structure built, which deviated from the approved Plan, is structurally sound and meets the rules and regulations."

The Boveys disagree.

"I've been told it's difficult to fight City Hall," Dan Bovey said.

The city has given the Boveys until Dec. 20 to get a permit.

Otherwise, the Boveys say they could face a $20,000 fine and be forced to tear down the greenhouse.