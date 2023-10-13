Nightmare On Clark Street haunted house open through October

A Wrigleyville haunted house is open throughout October, offering spooky scares and drinks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is spooky season, and right now there is an experience opening that has transformed Wrigleyville into Nightmare on Clark Street.

Nightmare on Clark Street General Manager Jasper Robinson joined ABC7 Chicago on Friday the 13th to talk about the spooky features.

The experience runs until Oct. 31, and is located at Bamboo Club, 3505 N. Clark St.

The pop-up's hours are:

Monday-Thursday: 6 -10 p.m.

Friday: 6 -11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Noon-11 p.m.

