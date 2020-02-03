Boy, 15, killed in West Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

Tragically, a 15 yr old boy was killed in the 5600 blk of S. Marshfield. Dets are on scene & have recovered video showing SUV pull up & 3 offenders get out. A gunman begins firing at victim multiple times. We need your help - anyone w info pls send to www https://t.co/yYAqzcVIfu pic.twitter.com/TB9bxn9btv — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 2, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday, police said.Chicago police said the shooting occurred in the 5600-block of South Marshfield Avenue.Police said three men traveling in a white SUV approached the boy and got into a physical altercation. One of the men then shot the boy several times before fleeing in the vehicle on 56th Street, police said.The boy was transported to Comers Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Marlin Gaines.No one is in custody at this time, police said.Area South detectives are investigating, and police ask anyone with information to contact the department's tip line.