Boy, 15, killed in West Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday, police said.

Chicago police said the shooting occurred in the 5600-block of South Marshfield Avenue.

Police said three men traveling in a white SUV approached the boy and got into a physical altercation. One of the men then shot the boy several times before fleeing in the vehicle on 56th Street, police said.



The boy was transported to Comers Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Marlin Gaines.

No one is in custody at this time, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating, and police ask anyone with information to contact the department's tip line.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west englewoodchicago shootingfatal shootingteen killedteen shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News