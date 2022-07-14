west nile virus

What is West Nile virus? Virus-positive mosquitoes found in North Shore communities

West Nile virus symptoms can include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Mosquito carrying West Nile virus found in North Shore

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There are confirmed cases of the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in some North Shore communities.

The first virus-positive mosquitoes of the year were found in traps in Evanston, Kenilworth and Northfield.

They were collected last week, and confirmed positive Tuesday.

Virus-positive mosquitoes have also been found in Skokie.

RELATED: West Nile virus 2021: Cook County man 1st human case of mosquito-borne disease in IL this year

To protect yourself, use insect repellent, wear loose-fitting clothes and avoid peak mosquito feeding times -- dawn and dusk.

Also get rid of items around your property that can hold water where mosquitoes breed.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms, the Illinois Department of Health has said.

In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessevanstonnorthfieldkenilworthskokiewest nile virusmosquito
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEST NILE VIRUS
West Nile virus Illinois: Cook County man 1st human case this year
Mosquito populations explode in wet summer after dry spring
Chicago No. 5 for cities with most mosquitoes
Chicagoan becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus IL death
TOP STORIES
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Chicago crash, shooting after man chases what appears to be stolen car
CPD, CFD investigate Archer Heights arson after 15 vehicles burned
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
Planned Parenthood IL, WI to announce partnership to ensure access
Tyra Banks returns as host of 'Dancing with the Stars' on Disney+
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
Show More
Harvard, IL pool vandalism caught on camera
911 dispatcher charged with involuntary manslaughter
IL AG: Friends, family of Highland Park victims targeted by scam calls
Health officials warn of highly transmissible BA.5 COVID variant
Chicago Weather: Sunny Thursday
More TOP STORIES News