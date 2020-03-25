La Casa Norte shelter is offering free meals and shelter for homeless youth on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are many in the Chicagoland area without a roof over their heads, or a meal. La Casa Norte is proving those necessities to the homeless youth on the West Side.La Casa Norte is a housing resource for youth at risk of being homeless. Jose Munoz, executive director of La Casa Norte, said providing shelter and hot foods for homeless youth is more important than ever."There are approximately 17,000 youth in the Chicago public school system who are experiencing homelessness currently. So for those, the Chicago public school systems provides meals and access to a place for shelter," said Munoz.Monday and Wednesdays, La Casa Norte provides hot meals and groceries for youth and their families in need. Since last week, the shelter has fed over 400 families.On Tuesday, La Casa Norte expanded its capacity to shelter homeless youth by moving to the McCormick YMCA. The extra space will mean an additional 50 beds for young people in need.They are partnering with the Salvation Army that will provide hot foods.