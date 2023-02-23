Westmont worker dies after getting trapped in underground vault during water main break

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban public works employee died Thursday after becoming trapped in an underground vault that filled with water due to a water main break.

In a press release, the Village of Westmont said the worker was unresponsive when they were pulled from the underground water main vault at the intersection of 60th Street and Deming Place around 12:40 p.m., about an hour after first responders were called to the scene.

Lifesaving measures were administered and the worker was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The worker has not yet been identified pending notification of family.

No additional information has been provided.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.