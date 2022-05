What is 'doxxing?' How to protect yourself from scammers after your social media, messages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over 43 million Americans have personally experienced "doxxing."Yet, many people don't know what Doxxing is. In short, it's when an internet troll or a scammer obtains your social media posts, messages, documents or pictures to embarrass or blackmail you. According to a new Safehome report , one in four of the "Doxxers" know their targets.You should:- Beware of what you're posting, even if your settings are on private. Especially beware of making inappropriate comments or declaring strong political opinions.- Practice good internet citizenship. Be careful of what you post. If you wouldn't want your boss or family seeing it, maybe think twice before hitting send.- Make sure you have a strong passwords on your cloud, social media sites and WiFi network.- Use Virtual Private Networks to guard devices on public connections.